Komeda is a Swedish pop/indie band from Umeå. The group is named in honour of the late jazz musician Krzysztof Komeda. The band started in 1991 as a pit band for a Buster Keaton festival. Forming as a quartet, Komeda consisted of vocalist Lena Karlsson, guitarist Henrik Andersson (in 1994 replaced by Mattias Norlander), bassist Marcus Holmberg and Holmberg's brother Jonas on drums. During 2001 the band was reduced to a trio with the departure of Norlander. In 2002, Marcus Holmberg joined guitarists Frans Perris and Magnus Kollberg to form the band The Most. In 2010 Jonas Holmberg launched his new project Gilles & Felix, an experimental audio/visual performance.

Komeda provided the score music for the animated film Pettson och Findus – Kattonauten (2000). They have also recorded under the name Projektor 7, adding music to silent movies.

In 2006, "Check It Out", a hidden track from the Kokomemedada album, was used in commercials for Old Navy. Simultaneously, the song "Out from the Rain" from the same album was used in a commercial for Kirby: Canvas Curse on the Nintendo DS.