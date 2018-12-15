Basia (born Barbara Trzetrzelewska on 30 September 1954) is a Polish singer-songwriter and record producer, performing Latin-inspired jazz-pop music. She began singing professionally in various Polish bands from the late 1960s throughout the 1970s. After relocating to the UK in 1981, she rose to fame as a singer in the British sophisti-pop trio Matt Bianco. By 1986, Basia and her band mate Danny White had left the group to focus on her solo career. Signed to Epic Records, the singer enjoyed a very successful international career between 1987 and 1995, particularly in the USA where her first two albums, Time and Tide and London Warsaw New York, were platinum-certified, million-unit sellers. During that era her biggest hits were "Time and Tide", "New Day for You", "Promises", "Baby You're Mine", "Cruising for Bruising", and "Drunk on Love". She had also built up a very loyal fan base in Japan and the Philippines. Following a lengthy semi-hiatus caused by personal tragedies, Basia made a comeback to regular recording and performing in the late 2000s. She currently releases her music through independent labels and has an established position on the worldwide smooth jazz scene.