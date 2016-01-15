Mannie FreshBorn 20 March 1969
Mannie Fresh
Mannie Fresh Biography
Byron Otto Thomas (born March 20, 1969), better known by his stage name Mannie Fresh, is an American rapper, record producer and DJ who is best known for his work with Cash Money Records from 1993 to 2005 and one half of the hip hop duo Big Tymers. Mannie Fresh is currently signed to both Def Jam South and his own division company, Chubby Boy Records.
Mannie Fresh Tracks
Energized (feat. Juvenile)
Mannie Fresh
Energized (feat. Juvenile)
Energized (feat. Juvenile)
Back That Azz Up (feat. Mannie Fresh & Lil Wayne)
Juvenile
Back That Azz Up (feat. Mannie Fresh & Lil Wayne)
Back That Azz Up (feat. Mannie Fresh & Lil Wayne)
Real Big
Mannie Fresh
Real Big
Real Big
Heal The World
Mannie Fresh
Heal The World
Heal The World
