Eddie RobertsGuitarist
Eddie Roberts
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/34dc0595-ebf1-42ef-882b-98366f178479
Eddie Roberts Tracks
Sort by
Giorgios Brother (Lack Of Afro Mix)
Eddie Roberts
Giorgios Brother (Lack Of Afro Mix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fast' In
Eddie Roberts
Fast' In
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fast' In
Last played on
Gutter Ball
Eddie Roberts
Gutter Ball
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gutter Ball
Last played on
Long Walk Home
Eddie Roberts
Long Walk Home
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Long Walk Home
Last played on
The Long Drive Home
Eddie Roberts
The Long Drive Home
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Eddie Roberts Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist