Michel Debost (born 20 January 1934) is a French flutist.

Born in Paris, he is one of the well known flutists of the French school. He has studied under Gaston Crunelle and Marcel Moyse. Michel has won major international competitions. He was Principal Flute in the "Orchestre de Paris". He replaced Jean-Pierre Rampal as Professor of flute at the Conservatoire de Paris. Debost has recorded much flute repertoire on LPs and CD. He lives in the United States with his wife Kathleen Chastain who is also a flutist. He taught at the Oberlin Conservatory of Music in Ohio from 1989-2011.