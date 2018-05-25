Michel DebostBorn 20 January 1934
Michel Debost
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1934-01-20
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/34d87c87-a93e-477e-afd3-5cba313c7eea
Michel Debost Biography (Wikipedia)
Michel Debost (born 20 January 1934) is a French flutist.
Born in Paris, he is one of the well known flutists of the French school. He has studied under Gaston Crunelle and Marcel Moyse. Michel has won major international competitions. He was Principal Flute in the "Orchestre de Paris". He replaced Jean-Pierre Rampal as Professor of flute at the Conservatoire de Paris. Debost has recorded much flute repertoire on LPs and CD. He lives in the United States with his wife Kathleen Chastain who is also a flutist. He taught at the Oberlin Conservatory of Music in Ohio from 1989-2011.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Michel Debost Tracks
Sort by
Chansons madecasses for voice, flute, cello and piano
Maurice Ravel
Chansons madecasses for voice, flute, cello and piano
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p025d3mr.jpglink
Chansons madecasses for voice, flute, cello and piano
Last played on
Fantaisie Op.79
Gabriel Fauré
Fantaisie Op.79
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br152.jpglink
Fantaisie Op.79
Last played on
6 National airs with variations... (Op.105), no.6; Air ecossais...
Michel Debost
6 National airs with variations... (Op.105), no.6; Air ecossais...
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
6 National airs with variations... (Op.105), no.6; Air ecossais...
Last played on
Serenade in D major for flute, violin and viola, Op 25 (2nd mvt)
Michel Debost
Serenade in D major for flute, violin and viola, Op 25 (2nd mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Serenade in D major for flute, violin and viola, Op 25 (2nd mvt)
Last played on
Serenade for flute, violin & viola (Op.25) in D major, 6th mvt; Adagio... (feat. Michel Debost, Gérard Jarry & Serge Collot)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Serenade for flute, violin & viola (Op.25) in D major, 6th mvt; Adagio... (feat. Michel Debost, Gérard Jarry & Serge Collot)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Serenade for flute, violin & viola (Op.25) in D major, 6th mvt; Adagio... (feat. Michel Debost, Gérard Jarry & Serge Collot)
Last played on
Michel Debost Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist