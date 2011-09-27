Paquita la del BarrioBorn 2 April 1947
Paquita la del Barrio
Paquita la del Barrio Biography (Wikipedia)
Paquita la del Barrio ("Paquita from the hood") is the stage name of Francisca Viveros Barradas (born April 2, 1947), a Mexican Grammy nominated singer of rancheras and other Mexican styles.
Tres Veces Te Engane
Paquita la del Barrio
Tres Veces Te Engane
Chiquito
Paquita la del Barrio
Chiquito
Chiquito
