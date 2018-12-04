Hildegard BehrensBorn 9 February 1937. Died 18 August 2009
Hildegard Behrens
1937-02-09
Hildegard Behrens Biography (Wikipedia)
Hildegard Behrens (9 February 1937 – 18 August 2009) was a German soprano with a wide repertoire including Wagner, Weber, Mozart, Richard Strauss, and Alban Berg roles.
Hildegard Behrens Tracks
Salome, Op 54, TrV 215, Scene 4: Tanz für mich, Salome
Richard Strauss
Salome, Op 54, TrV 215, Scene 4: Tanz für mich, Salome
Salome, Op 54, TrV 215, Scene 4: Tanz für mich, Salome
Die Frau ohne Schatten, Act I (excerpt)
Richard Strauss
Die Frau ohne Schatten, Act I (excerpt)
Die Frau ohne Schatten, Act I (excerpt)
Wozzeck (Act 3, Sc 2)
Alban Berg
Wozzeck (Act 3, Sc 2)
Wozzeck (Act 3, Sc 2)
Wozzeck: Act II, Scenes 4 & 5
Alban Berg
Wozzeck: Act II, Scenes 4 & 5
Wozzeck: Act II, Scenes 4 & 5
Der Freischutz - Opera In 3 Acts J.277 - extract act 3
Carl Maria von Weber
Der Freischutz - Opera In 3 Acts J.277 - extract act 3
Der Freischutz - Opera In 3 Acts J.277 - extract act 3
Choir
Wozzeck (Act 3)
Alban Berg
Wozzeck (Act 3)
Wozzeck (Act 3)
Orchestra
