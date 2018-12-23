Garnett SilkBorn 2 April 1966. Died 9 December 1994
Garnett Silk
1966-04-02
Garnett Silk Biography (Wikipedia)
Garnett Silk (born Garnet Damion Smith; 2 April 1966 – 9 December 1994), was a Jamaican reggae musician and Rastafarian, known for his diverse, emotive, powerful and smooth voice. During the early 1990s he was hailed as a rising talent, however his career was ended by his early death in 1994, while attempting to save his mother from her burning house.
