Fatboy Slim Biography (Wikipedia)
Norman Quentin Cook (born Quentin Leo Cook; 31 July 1963), also known as Fatboy Slim, is an English DJ, musician, and record producer. His records helped to popularise the big beat genre in the 1990s.
In the 1980s, Cook was the bassist for the Hull-based indie rock band the Housemartins, who achieved a UK number-one single with their a cappella cover of "Caravan of Love". After the Housemartins split, Cook formed the electronic band Beats International in Brighton, who produced the number-one single "Dub Be Good to Me". Cook joined acts including Freak Power, Pizzaman, and the Mighty Dub Katz to moderate success.
In 1996, Cook adopted the name Fatboy Slim and released Better Living Through Chemistry to critical acclaim. Follow-up albums You've Come a Long Way, Baby, Halfway Between the Gutter and the Stars, and Palookaville, as well as singles such as "The Rockafeller Skank", "Praise You", "Right Here, Right Now", "Weapon of Choice", and "Wonderful Night", achieved commercial and critical success.
- Fatboy Slim - Glastonbury 2016 Highlightshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03zh89t.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03zh89t.jpg2016-07-26T22:59:00.000ZBrighton's award-winning DJ veteran returns to keep the rave alive at Glastonbury.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0414v8w
Fatboy Slim - Glastonbury 2016 Highlights
- Norman Cook talks Record Store Day with Lauren Lavernehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03r56t9.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03r56t9.jpg2016-04-15T16:39:00.000ZLauren Laverne visits a Brighton record shop to talk Record Store Day with Norman Cook.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03r5bl3
Norman Cook talks Record Store Day with Lauren Laverne
- Funk & Soul Years - 1998https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p033mtbb.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p033mtbb.jpg2015-09-26T17:15:00.000ZCraig takes you back to 1998 in the Funk & Soul Years, with tracks from Fatboy Slim, Sugarman Three and Lee Fields.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p033mtdp
Funk & Soul Years - 1998
- Norman Cook speaks to Radcliffe and Maconiehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01bqfrq.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01bqfrq.jpg2015-06-24T11:40:00.000ZNorman Cook, aka Fatboy Slim, joins Mark and Stuart to speak about his latest curation.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02vgy55
Norman Cook speaks to Radcliffe and Maconie
- Fatboy Slim - Interviewhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0210wqc.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0210wqc.jpg2014-06-14T14:00:00.000ZNorman Cook comes in to talk about his new World Cup album of Brazilian influenced dance tracks.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0210wqg
Fatboy Slim - Interview
- Fatboy Slim chats to Radcliffe and Maconiehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01kyndv.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01kyndv.jpg2013-11-05T15:32:00.000ZFatboy Slim speaks to Radcliffe and Maconie about Eat, Sleep, Rave, Repeat.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01kyng5
Fatboy Slim chats to Radcliffe and Maconie
- Fatboy Slim - Hall of Famehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01mshll.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01mshll.jpg2013-10-25T20:00:00.000ZThe man with many names - Norman Cook - enters the Hall of Fame.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01kdy5n
Fatboy Slim - Hall of Fame
Fatboy Slim Tracks
Sort by