Karl Bartos in conversation with Radcliffe and Maconie

https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p016kpjj.jpg

https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p016kpjj.jpg

2013-03-19T15:53:00.000Z

Karl Bartos, formerly of Kraftwerk, speaks to Mark and Stuart about his new album.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p016kpkv