Karl BartosBorn 31 May 1952
Karl Bartos
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p04psgj7.jpg
1952-05-31
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/34bfcd5d-a76d-4b31-8022-b5ac04d5801b
Karl Bartos Biography (Wikipedia)
Karl Bartos (born 31 May 1952 in Berchtesgaden, Germany) is a German musician and composer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Karl Bartos Performances & Interviews
- Karl Bartos in conversation with Radcliffe and Maconiehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p016kpjj.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p016kpjj.jpg2013-03-19T15:53:00.000ZKarl Bartos, formerly of Kraftwerk, speaks to Mark and Stuart about his new album.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p016kpkv
Karl Bartos in conversation with Radcliffe and Maconie
Karl Bartos Tracks
Sort by
Atomium (English Version)
Karl Bartos
Atomium (English Version)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04psgj7.jpglink
Atomium (English Version)
Last played on
Nachtfahrt
Karl Bartos
Nachtfahrt
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04psgj7.jpglink
Nachtfahrt
Last played on
The Robots
Florian Schneider
The Robots
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04psgj7.jpglink
The Robots
Last played on
Life
Karl Bartos
Life
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04psgj7.jpglink
Life
Last played on
Electronic Ape Man
Karl Bartos
Electronic Ape Man
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04psgj7.jpglink
Electronic Ape Man
Last played on
The Robots (Edited Version)
Karl Bartos
The Robots (Edited Version)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04psgj7.jpglink
The Robots (Edited Version)
Last played on
Atomium
Karl Bartos
Atomium
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04psgj7.jpglink
Atomium
Last played on
Without A Trace Of Emotion
Karl Bartos
Without A Trace Of Emotion
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04psgj7.jpglink
Without A Trace Of Emotion
Last played on
Vox Humana
Karl Bartos
Vox Humana
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04psgj7.jpglink
Vox Humana
Last played on
International Velvet
Karl Bartos
International Velvet
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04psgj7.jpglink
International Velvet
Last played on
Karl Bartos Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist