The Delines
The Delines are an American band from Portland, Oregon originally made up of vocalist Amy Boone, Jenny Conlee (The Decemberists) on keyboards, Sean Oldham and Willy Vlautin (Richmond Fontaine) and pedal steel player Tucker Jackson (Minus 5). The band was formed in 2012 and is self described as a "retro country band".
Where Are You Sonny?
Where Are You Sonny?
Holly The Hustle
Holly The Hustle
That Old Haunted Place In Felony Flats
That Old Haunted Place In Felony Flats
Cheer Up Charley
Cheer Up Charley
Eddie and Polly
Eddie and Polly
Colfax Avenue
Colfax Avenue
Sunshine
Sunshine
82nd Street
82nd Street
Calling In
Calling In
The Oil Rigs at Night
The Oil Rigs at Night
Colfax Avenue>
Colfax Avenue>
I Won't Slip Up
I Won't Slip Up
Witchita Aint So Far Away
State Line
State Line
Sandman's Coming
Sandman's Coming
