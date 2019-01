The Delines are an American band from Portland, Oregon originally made up of vocalist Amy Boone, Jenny Conlee (The Decemberists) on keyboards, Sean Oldham and Willy Vlautin (Richmond Fontaine) and pedal steel player Tucker Jackson (Minus 5). The band was formed in 2012 and is self described as a "retro country band".

