Christopher Bowers-Broadbent
Biography (Wikipedia)
Christopher Bowers-Broadbent is an English organist and composer.
Tracks
My heart's in the Highlands
Arvo Pärt
De Profundis Clamavi
Arvo Pärt
Cantos Sagrados: Virgin of Guadaloupe
James MacMillan
January Writ
Thomas Adès
De profundis
Arvo Pärt
A Sacred Tetralogy (1: The Manger Throne - Christmas)
Francis Routh & Christopher Bowers-Broadbent
Missa brevis
Zoltán Kodály
Littlemore Tractus
Arvo Pärt
VII - Organ Solo
Notker
De Profundis Clamavi
Arvo Pärt
Cantate Domino (Psalm 96) For Vocal Ensemble And Organ
Theatre of Voices
Solfeggio For Vocal Ensemble
Christopher Bowers-Broadbent
Berliner Messe: Kyrie (Arvo Part)
Paul Hillier
My heart's in the Highlands
Arvo Pärt
Salve Regina
Arvo Pärt
Past BBC Events
Proms 2005: Prom 45 - Pärt, Pérotin and Plainchant - an Arvo Pärt Seventieth Birthday celebration
Royal Albert Hall
17 Aug 2005
Royal Albert Hall
2005-08-17T03:51:30
17
Aug
2005
Proms 2005: Prom 45 - Pärt, Pérotin and Plainchant - an Arvo Pärt Seventieth Birthday celebration
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1995: Prom 05
Royal Albert Hall
1995-07-24T03:51:30
24
Jul
1995
Proms 1995: Prom 05
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1990: Prom 16
Royal Albert Hall
1990-08-02T03:51:30
2
Aug
1990
Proms 1990: Prom 16
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1982: Prom 25
Royal Albert Hall
1982-08-08T03:51:30
8
Aug
1982
Proms 1982: Prom 25
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1978: Prom 09
Royal Albert Hall
1978-07-30T03:51:30
30
Jul
1978
Proms 1978: Prom 09
Royal Albert Hall
