Jimmy Bryant. Session guitarist. Born 5 March 1925. Died 22 September 1980
Jimmy Bryant
1925-03-05
Jimmy Bryant Biography (Wikipedia)
Ivy J. Bryant, Jr. (March 5, 1925 – September 22, 1980), known as Jimmy Bryant, was an American country music guitarist.
Jimmy Bryant Tracks
Caffeine Patrol
Speedy West
Caffeine Patrol
Caffeine Patrol
Somewhere
Jim Bryan
Somewhere
Somewhere
Maria
Jimmy Bryant
Maria
Maria
