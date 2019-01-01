Love Spirals DownwardsFormed 1991
Love Spirals Downwards
1991
Love Spirals Downwards Biography (Wikipedia)
Love Spirals Downwards was a California band that incorporated ethereal wave, dream pop, drum and bass and electronica.
