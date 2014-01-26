Caspar Brötzmann (born 13 December 1962) is an electric guitar player. He was born in Wuppertal, Germany.

While Brötzmann typically performs with the power trio lineup of Caspar Brötzmann Massaker (his early band), with guitar, bass guitar and drums, he only uses rock and roll and heavy metal music as a basis for his music. Brötzmann's technique has been praised: "...his attack on the instrument — explosive, obstreperous, large scale, textural, timbral — asserts the material facts of string-pickup-amplifier more bluntly than anyone else currently involved in rock".

Brötzmann's father, Peter Brötzmann, is a free jazz saxophone player. They have recorded a duo album, Last Home.