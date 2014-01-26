Caspar BrötzmannBorn 13 December 1962
Caspar Brötzmann (born 13 December 1962) is an electric guitar player. He was born in Wuppertal, Germany.
While Brötzmann typically performs with the power trio lineup of Caspar Brötzmann Massaker (his early band), with guitar, bass guitar and drums, he only uses rock and roll and heavy metal music as a basis for his music. Brötzmann's technique has been praised: "...his attack on the instrument — explosive, obstreperous, large scale, textural, timbral — asserts the material facts of string-pickup-amplifier more bluntly than anyone else currently involved in rock".
Brötzmann's father, Peter Brötzmann, is a free jazz saxophone player. They have recorded a duo album, Last Home.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
