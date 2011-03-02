13 & GodFormed 2003
13 & God
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2003
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/34b5a6fe-870b-479c-b216-6606fd095b34
13 & God Biography (Wikipedia)
13 & God is a collaboration between American indie hip hop duo Themselves and German indie rock band The Notwist. The group is signed both to Anticon and Alien Transistor.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
13 & God Tracks
Sort by
Old Age
13 & God
Old Age
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Old Age
Last played on
13 & God Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist