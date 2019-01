Songs of Green Pheasant is the solo project of Duncan Sumpner, a recording artist and school teacher from Oughtibridge in Sheffield, England. Blending acoustic-based songs with electronic effects, Sumpner's music has been described as "psychedelic folk" with "warm washes of sound".

