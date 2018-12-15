BlockheadsFrench grindcore. Formed 1992
Blockheads
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqfrl.jpg
1992
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/34b28cd0-350e-40a5-94e3-5bc46610008d
Blockheads Biography (Wikipedia)
Blockheads are a French grindcore band.
Blockheads Tracks
Reasons To Be Cheerful
Ian Dury
Reasons To Be Cheerful
Sweet Gene Vincent - Hammersmith Odeon 1979
Ian Dury
Sweet Gene Vincent - Hammersmith Odeon 1979
Waiting For Your Taxi - Hammersmith Odeon 1979
Ian Dury
Waiting For Your Taxi - Hammersmith Odeon 1979
Don't Ask Me - Hammersmith Odeon 1979
Ian Dury
Don't Ask Me - Hammersmith Odeon 1979
Inbetweenies - Hammersmith Odeon 1979
Ian Dury
Inbetweenies - Hammersmith Odeon 1979
Clevor Trevor - Hammersmith Odeon 1979
Ian Dury
Clevor Trevor - Hammersmith Odeon 1979
Hit Me With Your Rhythm Stick (Live)
Ian Dury & The Blockheads
Hit Me With Your Rhythm Stick (Live)
Sweet Gene Vincent
Ian Dury
Sweet Gene Vincent
Reasons To Be Cheerful Pt3 - Hammersmith Odeon 1979
Ian Dury
Reasons To Be Cheerful Pt3 - Hammersmith Odeon 1979
Clevor Trever
Ian Dury
Clevor Trever
Reasons To Be Cheerful
Ian Dury & The Blockheads
Reasons To Be Cheerful
Sweet Gene Vincent
Ian Dury
Sweet Gene Vincent
Reasons To Be Cheerful
Ian Dury & The Blockheads
Reasons To Be Cheerful
Wake Up And Make Love With Me
Ian Dury & The Blockheads
Wake Up And Make Love With Me
Reasons To Be Cheerful
Ian Dury & The Blockheads
Reasons To Be Cheerful
I Want To Be Straight
Ian Dury & The Blockheads
I Want To Be Straight
Reasons To Be Cheerful
Ian Dury & The Blockheads
Reasons To Be Cheerful
Billericay Dickie
Ian Dury & The Blockheads
Billericay Dickie
Inbetweenies
Ian Dury & The Blockheads
Inbetweenies
Reasons To Be Cheerful (Pt. 3)
Ian Dury & The Blockheads
Reasons To Be Cheerful (Pt. 3)
Upcoming Events
22
Feb
2019
The Blockheads, The Humdrum Express
Robin 2, Bilston, UK
11
May
2019
The Blockheads, Stevie Nimmo, Elles Bailey and Ken Pustelnik's Groundhogs
Lincoln Drill Hall, Doncaster, UK
14
Jun
2019
The Blockheads
The Old Market, Brighton, UK
18
Oct
2019
The Blockheads
The Voodoo Rooms, Edinburgh, UK
19
Oct
2019
The Blockheads
Òran Mór, Glasgow, UK
