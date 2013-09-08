Hugo RaceBorn 23 May 1961
Hugo Race
1961-05-23
Hugo Race Biography (Wikipedia)
Hugo Justin Race (born 1963) is an Australian rock musician and record producer who had been based in Europe from 1989 to 2011. He was a member of Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds (1983–85), and The Wreckery (1984–89) with Nick Barker and Robin Casinader. As from October 2013 he was simultaneously a member of Hugo Race and the True Spirit, Hugo Race Fatalists, and Dirtmusic. True Spirit have released 12 albums. Race returned to live in Australia in 2011.
