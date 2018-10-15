Bobby Wills is a Canadian country music singer-songwriter. Raised by an adoptive family in Calgary, Wills began expressing a serious interest in music after a well-received performance at an open-mic night, and started to pursue it as a career once he discovered that members of his biological family possessed musical talent.

To date, Wills has released four albums - Man with No Past (2010), If It Was That Easy (2012), Crazy Enough (2014), and Tougher Than Love (2016). Many of his singles have made it onto the Billboard Canada Country Chart, including the hits "Somebody Will", "Down by the River", and "Won't You Be Mine", which each peaked at the number 9 spots. In 2013, Wills gained notoriety by winning the Canadian Country Music Association Rising Star Award.

Wills currently lives in Calgary with his wife and children.