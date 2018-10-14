Amy HelmBorn 3 December 1970
Amy Helm
1970-12-03
Amy Helm Biography
Amy Helm (born December 3, 1970) is an American singer-songwriter and daughter of The Band drummer Levon Helm and singer Libby Titus. She is a past member of the Levon Helm's Midnight Ramble Band and Ollabelle, as well as her own touring band.
Her debut solo album, Didn’t It Rain, was released in July 2015, and her second release This Too Shall Light will be released September 2018 on Yep Roc Records.
Helm conducted an in-depth interview about her life and career with The Pods & Sods Network in 2016 That year she and her band performed at the Edmonton Folk Music Festival.
Amy Helm Tracks
River Of Love
Amy Helm
River Of Love
River Of Love
Last played on
Mandolin Wind
Amy Helm
Mandolin Wind
Mandolin Wind
Last played on
Freedom For The Stallion
Amy Helm
Freedom For The Stallion
Freedom For The Stallion
Last played on
This Too Shall Light
Amy Helm
This Too Shall Light
This Too Shall Light
Last played on
Heaven's Holding Me
Amy Helm
Heaven's Holding Me
Heaven's Holding Me
Last played on
Michigan
Amy Helm
Michigan
Michigan
Last played on
Spend Our Last Dime
Amy Helm
Spend Our Last Dime
Spend Our Last Dime
Last played on
Rescue Me
David Berger
Rescue Me
Rescue Me
Last played on
Rescue Me
Amy Helm
Rescue Me
Rescue Me
Last played on
Good News
Amy Helm
Good News
Good News
Last played on
Gentling Me
Amy Helm
Gentling Me
Gentling Me
Last played on
Deep Water
Amy Helm
Deep Water
Deep Water
Last played on
Roll The Stone
Amy Helm
Roll The Stone
Roll The Stone
Last played on
Sky's Falling
Amy Helm
Sky's Falling
Sky's Falling
Last played on
Roll The Stone session
Amy Helm
Roll The Stone session
Roll The Stone session
Last played on
Wide River To Cross
Amy Helm
Wide River To Cross
Wide River To Cross
Last played on
Upcoming Events
17
Jan
2019
Amy Helm, Andrew Combs, Old Sea Brigade and Siobhan Wilson
Òran Mór, Glasgow, UK
23
Jan
2019
Amy Helm, The Restless Age
The Borderline, London, UK
25
Jan
2019
Amy Helm, The Restless Age
Brudenell Social Club, Leeds, UK
27
Jan
2019
Amy Helm, Caroline Spence
The Voodoo Rooms, Edinburgh, UK
