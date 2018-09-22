Little Johnny TaylorBorn 11 February 1943. Died 17 May 2002
Little Johnny Taylor
1943-02-11
Little Johnny Taylor Biography (Wikipedia)
Little Johnny Taylor (born Johnny Lamont Merrett; February 11, 1943 – May 17, 2002) was an American blues and soul singer, who made recordings throughout the 1960s and 1970s, and continued public performances through the 1980s and 1990s.
Little Johnny Taylor Tracks
Somewhere Down The Line
Little Johnny Taylor
Somewhere Down The Line
Part Time Love
Little Johnny Taylor
Part Time Love
Part Time Love
Last played on
Zig Zag Lightning
Little Johnny Taylor
Zig Zag Lightning
Zig Zag Lightning
Last played on
Looking at the Future
Little Johnny Taylor
Looking at the Future
You Win I Lose
Little Johnny Taylor
You Win I Lose
You Win I Lose
Last played on
Please Come Home for Christmas
Little Johnny Taylor
Please Come Home for Christmas
Please Come Home for Christmas
Last played on
I Smell Trouble
Little Johnny Taylor
I Smell Trouble
I Smell Trouble
Last played on
