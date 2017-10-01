Glenn CarterBorn 27 March 1964
Glenn Carter
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1964-03-27
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/34a43ed0-6379-44f7-b808-20d33869a8c2
Glenn Carter Biography (Wikipedia)
Glenn Carter (born 27 March 1964) is an English stage actor and singer-songwriter performing leading roles in musicals staged in London's West End.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Glenn Carter Tracks
Sort by
Born To Hand Jive
Glenn Carter
Born To Hand Jive
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Born To Hand Jive
Performer
Last played on
Playlists featuring Glenn Carter
Back to artist