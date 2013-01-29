Craig Sellar LangBorn 13 May 1891. Died 24 November 1971
Craig Sellar Lang
Craig Sellar Lang Biography (Wikipedia)
Craig Sellar Lang (13 May 1891 – 24 Nov 1971) was a New Zealand-born British organist, composer and music teacher.
Craig Sellar Lang Tracks
Tuba Tune
Craig Sellar Lang
Tuba Tune
Tuba Tune
