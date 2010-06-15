SinbadComedian. Born 10 November 1956
Sinbad
1956-11-10
Sinbad Biography (Wikipedia)
David Adkins (born November 10, 1956), better known by his stage name Sinbad, is an American stand-up comedian and actor. He became known in the 1990s from being featured on his own HBO specials, appearing on several television series, and starring in the films Necessary Roughness, Houseguest, First Kid, Jingle All the Way, and Good Burger.
