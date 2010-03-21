Jeannie OrtegaBorn 19 November 1986
Jeannie Ortega
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1986-11-19
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/34a0f2c6-39ea-43e1-8269-4b351959a935
Jeannie Ortega Biography (Wikipedia)
Jeannette "Jeannie" Ortega (born November 19, 1986) is an American singer, songwriter, dancer, and actress. She made her recording debut in 2006 with the album No Place Like BKLYN at the age of 19. The album featured the hit single "Crowded", which reached the Billboard Hot 100.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jeannie Ortega Tracks
Sort by
Crowded (feat. Papoose)
Jeannie Ortega
Crowded (feat. Papoose)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Crowded (feat. Papoose)
Last played on
Jeannie Ortega Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist