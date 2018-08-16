Southern California Community Choir
Southern California Community Choir
Biography (Wikipedia)
The Southern California Community Choir is a choir founded by the Rev. James Cleveland.
The Choir has appeared on several recording by artists such as Aretha Franklin, Kansas, Elton John and Arlo Guthrie.
Tracks
Oh Mary Dont You Weep (feat. James Cleveland)
Aretha Franklin
Oh Mary Dont You Weep (feat. James Cleveland)
Oh Mary Dont You Weep (feat. James Cleveland)
Climbing Higher Mountains
Aretha Franklin
Climbing Higher Mountains
Climbing Higher Mountains
