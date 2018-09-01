Rhythm Heritage was a 1970s American disco-funk band, best known for their 1976 US #1 single "Theme from S.W.A.T.". It sold over one million copies and was awarded a gold disc by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) in February 1976. They also recorded theme music for several other ABC television shows, including "Keep Your Eye On The Sparrow," also from 1976, from Baretta (sung by Sammy Davis Jr.).

Rhythm Heritage was formed in 1975 by producer Steve Barri and session keyboardist Michael Omartian, and included bassist Scott Edwards and drummer Ed Greene. Other musicians who played on some of their recordings included Ben Benay, Victor Feldman, Jay Graydon, James Jamerson, Ray Parker Jr., Dean Parks, and Bob Walden.