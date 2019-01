Michel Arrignon is a French clarinetist and professor of clarinet at the Conservatoire National Supérieur de Musique de Paris and at the Reina Sofía School of Music in Madrid.

Arrignon studied at the Conservatoire National Supérieur de Musique de Paris. He played in the Orchestre Mondial des Jeunesses Musicales and won second prize in the Geneva Concours International d'Exécution Musicale. He co-founded the Ensemble Intercontemporain with Pierre Boulez. He later joined the Orchestre National de l'Opéra de Paris. He also founded the O. Messian Quartet. He has taught at the Conservatoire National Supérieur de Musique de Paris since 1989. He also serves as a juror in several national and international music competitions, including the Carl Nielsen International Music Competition.

Arrignon has worked as a clarinet tester and developer at Buffet Crampon since 1985. He helped create the Tosca clarinet, released in 2003 by Buffet Crampon. He plays on Buffet Crampon Tosca Green-Line clarinets.