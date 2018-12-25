Ivor GurneyBorn 28 August 1890. Died 26 December 1937
Ivor Gurney
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br173.jpg
1890-08-28
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/34969eaa-23e6-4dd9-90b8-bb80bb82abc6
Ivor Gurney Biography (Wikipedia)
Ivor Bertie Gurney (28 August 1890 – 26 December 1937) was an English poet and composer, particularly of songs. He was born and raised in Gloucester. He suffered from manic depression (bipolar disorder) through much of his life.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ivor Gurney Performances & Interviews
Ivor Gurney Tracks
Sort by
Lights Out
Ivor Gurney
Lights Out
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br173.jpglink
Lights Out
Last played on
In Flanders
Ivor (Bertie) Gurney, Benjamin Luxon & David Willison
In Flanders
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p061vqcd.jpglink
In Flanders
Composer
Last played on
Sleep (Five Elizabethan Songs)
Ivor Gurney
Sleep (Five Elizabethan Songs)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br173.jpglink
Sleep (Five Elizabethan Songs)
Last played on
Ludlow And Teme - Song-Cycle For Tenor, String Quartet And Piano
Ivor Gurney
Ludlow And Teme - Song-Cycle For Tenor, String Quartet And Piano
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br173.jpglink
Ludlow And Teme - Song-Cycle For Tenor, String Quartet And Piano
Last played on
Sleep (Five Elizabethan Songs)
Ivor Gurney
Sleep (Five Elizabethan Songs)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br173.jpglink
Sleep (Five Elizabethan Songs)
Last played on
Sleep (5 Elizabethan Songs)
Ivor Gurney
Sleep (5 Elizabethan Songs)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br173.jpglink
Sleep (5 Elizabethan Songs)
Last played on
The Trumpet
Ivor Gurney
The Trumpet
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br173.jpglink
The Trumpet
Last played on
The Lent Lily (Ludlow and Teme)
Ivor Gurney
The Lent Lily (Ludlow and Teme)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br173.jpglink
The Lent Lily (Ludlow and Teme)
Last played on
The Penny Whistle; Scents (Lights Out)
Ivor Gurney
The Penny Whistle; Scents (Lights Out)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br173.jpglink
The Penny Whistle; Scents (Lights Out)
Last played on
Gloucestershire Rhapsody
Ivor Gurney
Gloucestershire Rhapsody
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br173.jpglink
Gloucestershire Rhapsody
Last played on
Severn meadows
Ivor Gurney
Severn meadows
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br173.jpglink
Severn meadows
Last played on
By a Bierside
Ivor Gurney
By a Bierside
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br173.jpglink
By a Bierside
Last played on
Since I believe the Father Almighty
Ivor Gurney
Since I believe the Father Almighty
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br173.jpglink
Since I believe the Father Almighty
Last played on
In Flanders (arr. for voice and orchestra)
Ivor Gurney
In Flanders (arr. for voice and orchestra)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br173.jpglink
In Flanders (arr. for voice and orchestra)
Last played on
Ludlow Fair (Ludlow and Teme)
Ivor Gurney
Ludlow Fair (Ludlow and Teme)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br173.jpglink
Ludlow Fair (Ludlow and Teme)
Last played on
When Smoke Stood Up From Ludlow (Ludlow and Teme)
Ivor Gurney
When Smoke Stood Up From Ludlow (Ludlow and Teme)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br173.jpglink
When Smoke Stood Up From Ludlow (Ludlow and Teme)
Last played on
Nocturne
Ivor Gurney
Nocturne
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br173.jpglink
Nocturne
Last played on
Sleep (Five Elizabethan Songs)
Ivor Gurney
Sleep (Five Elizabethan Songs)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br173.jpglink
Sleep (Five Elizabethan Songs)
Last played on
Thou didst delight my eyes
Ivor Gurney
Thou didst delight my eyes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br173.jpglink
Thou didst delight my eyes
Last played on
All Night Under The Moon
Ivor Gurney
All Night Under The Moon
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br173.jpglink
All Night Under The Moon
Last played on
Tears
Ivor Gurney
Tears
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br173.jpglink
Tears
Last played on
Sleep
Ivor Gurney
Sleep
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br173.jpglink
Sleep
Last played on
Prelude no 8 in F sharp
Ivor Gurney
Prelude no 8 in F sharp
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br173.jpglink
Prelude no 8 in F sharp
Performer
Last played on
To His Love (poem)
Ivor Gurney
To His Love (poem)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br173.jpglink
To His Love (poem)
Performer
Last played on
War elegy for orchestra
Ivor Gurney
War elegy for orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br173.jpglink
War elegy for orchestra
Last played on
Cathleen ni Houlihan
Ivor Gurney
Cathleen ni Houlihan
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br173.jpglink
Cathleen ni Houlihan
Last played on
The Fields are Full
Ivor Gurney
The Fields are Full
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br173.jpglink
The Fields are Full
Last played on
Desire In Spring
Ivor Gurney
Desire In Spring
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br173.jpglink
Desire In Spring
Last played on
Walking Song
Ivor Gurney
Walking Song
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br173.jpglink
Walking Song
Performer
Last played on
The Lent Lily (Ludlow and Teme)
Ivor Gurney
The Lent Lily (Ludlow and Teme)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br173.jpglink
The Lent Lily (Ludlow and Teme)
Last played on
Desire In Spring For Voice And Piano
Ivor Gurney
Desire In Spring For Voice And Piano
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br173.jpglink
Desire In Spring For Voice And Piano
Last played on
Captain Stratton's Fancy
Ivor Gurney
Captain Stratton's Fancy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br173.jpglink
Captain Stratton's Fancy
Performer
Last played on
By a Bierside
Ivor Gurney
By a Bierside
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br173.jpglink
By a Bierside
Last played on
In Flanders
Ivor Gurney
In Flanders
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br173.jpglink
In Flanders
Last played on
Western Sailors
Ivor Gurney
Western Sailors
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br173.jpglink
Western Sailors
Performer
Last played on
Edward, Edward
Ivor Gurney
Edward, Edward
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br173.jpglink
Edward, Edward
Performer
Last played on
Down by the Salley Gardens
Ivor Gurney
Down by the Salley Gardens
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br173.jpglink
Down by the Salley Gardens
Performer
Last played on
A Cradle Song
Ivor Gurney
A Cradle Song
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br173.jpglink
A Cradle Song
Last played on
The Salley Gardens
Ivor Gurney
The Salley Gardens
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br173.jpglink
The Salley Gardens
Last played on
5 Elizabethan Songs: Sleep
Ivor Gurney
5 Elizabethan Songs: Sleep
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br173.jpglink
5 Elizabethan Songs: Sleep
Last played on
Playlists featuring Ivor Gurney
Ivor Gurney Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist