Lawson are an English pop rock band, consisting of Andy Brown (lead vocals, guitar), Ryan Fletcher (bass guitar, backing vocals), Joel Peat (lead guitar, backing vocals) and Adam Pitts (drums). The band's debut album, Chapman Square, was released on 22 October 2012 and reached number three on the UK Albums Chart. To date, the band have achieved seven UK top 20 hit singles. They are named after Liverpool-based surgeon Dr. David Lawson who performed life-saving surgery on Brown.