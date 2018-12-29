LawsonPop rock band. Formed 2009
Lawson
2009
Lawson Biography (Wikipedia)
Lawson are an English pop rock band, consisting of Andy Brown (lead vocals, guitar), Ryan Fletcher (bass guitar, backing vocals), Joel Peat (lead guitar, backing vocals) and Adam Pitts (drums). The band's debut album, Chapman Square, was released on 22 October 2012 and reached number three on the UK Albums Chart. To date, the band have achieved seven UK top 20 hit singles. They are named after Liverpool-based surgeon Dr. David Lawson who performed life-saving surgery on Brown.
Lawson Performances & Interviews
Lawson Tracks
When She Was Mine
Lawson
Lawson
When She Was Mine
When She Was Mine
Taking Over Me
Lawson
Lawson
Taking Over Me
Taking Over Me
Roads
Lawson
Roads
Roads
Standing In The Dark
Lawson
Lawson
Standing In The Dark
Standing In The Dark
Juliet
Lawson
Juliet
Juliet
Learn To Love Again
Lawson
Lawson
Learn To Love Again
Learn To Love Again
Used to Be Us
Lawson
Used to Be Us
Used to Be Us
Money (Live in Session)
Lawson
Lawson
Money (Live in Session)
Money (Live in Session)
Roads (Live in Session)
Lawson
Lawson
Roads (Live in Session)
Roads (Live in Session)
Juliet (Live in Session)
Lawson
Lawson
Juliet (Live in Session)
Juliet (Live in Session)
Ain't No Sunshine [Live]
Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver
Ain't No Sunshine [Live]
Ain't No Sunshine [Live]
Roads [Live]
Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver
Roads [Live]
Roads [Live]
Brokenhearted
Lawson
Brokenhearted
Brokenhearted
Don't You Worry Child
Lawson
Lawson
Don't You Worry Child
Don't You Worry Child
Lines
Lawson
Lines
Lines
Brokenhearted
Lawson
Brokenhearted
Brokenhearted
Juliet [Live]
Lawson
Juliet [Live]
Juliet [Live]
Something [Live]
Lawson
Lawson
Something [Live]
Something [Live]
Lawson Links
