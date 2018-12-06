Mark Bowden (born 1979, South Wales) is a British composer of classical music.

Bowden studied composition with Richard Steinitz at the University of Huddersfield before completing a master's degree at the Royal College of Music where he studied with Julian Anderson. He has received commissions from the BBC Symphony Orchestra, the BBC National Orchestra of Wales, the Ulster Orchestra, amongst others and his music has been broadcast by BBC Radio 3. With Anna Meredith and Emily Hall he created the Camberwell Composers' Collective.

Bowden has received several awards and prizes including the 2006 Royal Philharmonic Society Composition Prize. Bowden was the first composer in residence at Handel House Museum and, with fellow composers in the Camberwell Composers' Collective, was New Music Associate at Kettles Yard in Cambridge from 2008-2010. He was the 2011-2012 Music Fellow at Rambert Dance Company.

He is currently Resident Composer at BBC National Orchestra of Wales and Director of Composition at Royal Holloway, University of London.