Thomas NewmanFilm composer. Born 20 October 1955
Thomas Newman
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01zwy9b.jpg
1955-10-20
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/348f3a5f-5112-4d72-b33b-11c60b4f9af2
Thomas Newman Biography (Wikipedia)
Thomas Montgomery Newman (born October 20, 1955) is an American composer best known for his many film scores.
Newman has been nominated for fourteen Academy Awards and three Golden Globes, and has won two BAFTAs, six Grammys and an Emmy Award. Newman was honored with the Richard Kirk award at the 2000 BMI Film and TV Awards. The award is given annually to a composer who has made significant contributions to film and television music.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Thomas Newman Tracks
Sort by
Spit Spot!
Thomas Newman
Spit Spot!
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01zwy9f.jpglink
Spit Spot!
Last played on
Spectre
Thomas Newman
Spectre
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04xgddr.jpglink
Spectre
Last played on
Celtic Soul
Thomas Newman
Celtic Soul
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0512ypf.jpglink
Celtic Soul
Last played on
Brooks Was Here
Thomas Newman
Brooks Was Here
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04zrk0f.jpglink
Brooks Was Here
Last played on
Dead Already
Thomas Newman
Dead Already
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01zwy9f.jpglink
Dead Already
Last played on
2815 A.D
Thomas Newman
2815 A.D
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01zwy9f.jpglink
2815 A.D
Last played on
Six Feet Under
Thomas Newman
Six Feet Under
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01zwy9f.jpglink
Six Feet Under
Last played on
Constantine
Thomas Newman
Constantine
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01zwy9f.jpglink
Constantine
Last played on
Wall E
Thomas Newman
Wall E
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01zwy9f.jpglink
Wall E
Last played on
Define Dancing
Thomas Newman
Define Dancing
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01zwy9f.jpglink
Define Dancing
Last played on
No Walls
Thomas Newman
No Walls
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01zwy9f.jpglink
No Walls
Last played on
Jollification
Thomas Newman
Jollification
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05133mf.jpglink
Jollification
Last played on
Ghosts
Thomas Newman
Ghosts
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01zwy9f.jpglink
Ghosts
Last played on
Any Other Name
Thomas Newman
Any Other Name
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01zwy9f.jpglink
Any Other Name
Last played on
Victoria and Abdul
Thomas Newman
Victoria and Abdul
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01zwy9f.jpglink
Victoria and Abdul
Last played on
Shawshank Prison (Stoic Theme)
Thomas Newman
Shawshank Prison (Stoic Theme)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01zwy9f.jpglink
Shawshank Prison (Stoic Theme)
Last played on
Tempus Fugit
Thomas Newman
Tempus Fugit
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p050jhyp.jpglink
Tempus Fugit
Last played on
Coffey On The Mile
Thomas Newman
Coffey On The Mile
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04zrk4z.jpglink
Coffey On The Mile
Last played on
New Digs
Thomas Newman
New Digs
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04xgcmp.jpglink
New Digs
Last played on
Little Women (1994) "Under the Umbrella"
Thomas Newman
Little Women (1994) "Under the Umbrella"
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01zwy9f.jpglink
Little Women (1994) "Under the Umbrella"
Last played on
Passengers (2016) - The Starship Avalon (Main Title)
Thomas Newman
Passengers (2016) - The Starship Avalon (Main Title)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01zwy9f.jpglink
Passengers (2016) - The Starship Avalon (Main Title)
Orchestra
Last played on
End Title
Thomas Newman
End Title
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p051343n.jpglink
End Title
Beverly Hills Hotel
Thomas Newman
Beverly Hills Hotel
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05134mx.jpglink
Beverly Hills Hotel
Forgiveness
Thomas Newman
Forgiveness
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05134lr.jpglink
Forgiveness
Westerly Weather
Thomas Newman
Westerly Weather
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05134ks.jpglink
Westerly Weather
Pears
Thomas Newman
Pears
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05134fq.jpglink
Pears
The Magic Kingdom
Thomas Newman
The Magic Kingdom
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05134ds.jpglink
The Magic Kingdom
To My Mother
Thomas Newman
To My Mother
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05134d3.jpglink
To My Mother
Whiskey
Thomas Newman
Whiskey
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p051348h.jpglink
Whiskey
The Mouse
Thomas Newman
The Mouse
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p051346f.jpglink
The Mouse
A Foul Fowl
Thomas Newman
A Foul Fowl
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0512yqs.jpglink
A Foul Fowl
Leisurely Stroll
Thomas Newman
Leisurely Stroll
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p051344v.jpglink
Leisurely Stroll
Uncle Albert
Thomas Newman
Uncle Albert
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05133px.jpglink
Uncle Albert
Mr. Disney
Thomas Newman
Mr. Disney
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05133j3.jpglink
Mr. Disney
Mrs. P. L. Travers
Thomas Newman
Mrs. P. L. Travers
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05133fc.jpglink
Mrs. P. L. Travers
Walking Bus
Thomas Newman
Walking Bus
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p051339w.jpglink
Walking Bus
Playlists featuring Thomas Newman
Thomas Newman Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist