Gwendolyn Killebrew Biography (Wikipedia)
Gwendolyn Killebrew (born August 26, 1939) is an American operatic contralto who has worked in Germany and internationally, including the Metropolitan Opera and the Bayreuth Festival.
Ritt der Walküren
Richard Wagner
Ritt der Walküren
Ritt der Walküren
Proms 1981: Prom 23
Proms 1981: Prom 23
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e4wbp6
Royal Albert Hall
1981-08-10T04:11:44
10
Aug
1981
Proms 1981: Prom 23
Royal Albert Hall
