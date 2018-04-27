AmtracNot similar to A-Trak. Born 19 May 1987
Amtrac
1987-05-19
Amtrac Biography (Wikipedia)
Caleb Cornett (born May 19, 1987), better known by his stage name Amtrac, is an American songwriter, producer, vocalist, multi-instrumentalist and DJ.
Amtrac Tracks
Old Times (feat. Anabel)
Old Times (Skream Remix)
Old Times (feat. Anabel)
Companions
Home Bound (Radio Edit)
Idkily
Piano Boy
Accessorize
Escape (feat. Forrest.)
Hold On
Running After
Once Is Enough (Chambray Remix)
ELEV8
It's A Memory (Amtrac Remix) (feat. Elohim & Mansions on the Moon)
Once Is Enough
Those Days
Hold On
Disarm (Amtrac Remix)
Unknown
Those Days (VIP Mix)
One More (Mash Up International Remix) (feat. MØ)
