Heather Small (born Heather Smalls, 20 January 1965), is an English soul singer, who grew up on a West London council estate. She is best known for being the lead singer in the band M People. Her debut solo album was Proud, which was released in 2000. She was also a contestant in the British television show Strictly Come Dancing in 2008.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
