Alex Désert (born July 18, 1968) is an American actor and musician known for his roles in the TV series The Flash, The Heights with Jamie Walters, Becker with Ted Danson, and Boy Meets World, as well as the voice of Nick Fury for the animated series The Avengers: Earth's Mightiest Heroes. Désert has more recently been seen in Mom and Grey's Anatomy. His recent television credits also include Tyler Perry's House of Payne, House M.D., Reno 911!, and The Sarah Silverman Program.
