David Devant and His Spirit WifeFormed May 1992
David Devant and His Spirit Wife
1992-05
Biography (Wikipedia)
David Devant & His Spirit Wife are an indie/art rock band from Brighton, England. They are named after the English magician and early film exhibitor, David Devant (1868–1941).
Tracks
Lie Detector
David Devant and His Spirit Wife
Lie Detector
Lie Detector
Last played on
Ginger
David Devant and His Spirit Wife
Ginger
Ginger
Last played on
This is For Real
David Devant and His Spirit Wife
This is For Real
This is For Real
Last played on
I'm Not Even Going to Try
David Devant and His Spirit Wife
I'm Not Even Going to Try
I'm Not Even Going to Try
Last played on
Pimlico
David Devant and His Spirit Wife
Pimlico
Pimlico
Last played on
