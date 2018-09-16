David BenoitBorn 18 August 1953
David Benoit
1953-08-18
David Benoit Biography (Wikipedia)
David Bryan Benoit (born August 18, 1953) is an American jazz pianist, composer and producer from Los Angeles, California. Benoit has charted over 25 albums since 1980, and has been nominated for three Grammy Awards. He is also music director for the Asia America Symphony Orchestra and the Asia America Youth Orchestra.
David Benoit Tracks
Be My Valentine
Drive Time
Blue Rondo A La Turk
Linus and Lucy
Cafe Rio
Cute
Freedom At Midnight
Django
You're In Love Charlie Brown
Katrina's Little Bear
Brothers Go To Mothers
The Great Pumpkin Waltz
Earthglow
Spectromagic
