GoldhawksFormed 2009. Disbanded 2011
Goldhawks
2009
Goldhawks Biography (Wikipedia)
Goldhawks were a rock band from London, England.
Goldhawks Tracks
Keep This Fire
Keep The Fire (Radio Edit)
Running Away
Where in the World
