Georg Matthias Monn
Austrian composer, organist and music teacher (transition from Baroque to Classical period). Born 9 April 1717. Died 3 October 1750
Georg Matthias Monn
1717-04-09
Georg Matthias Monn Biography (Wikipedia)
Georg Matthias Monn (born Johann Georg Mann 9 April 1717, Vienna – 3 October 1750, Vienna) was an Austrian composer, organist and music teacher whose works were fashioned in the transition from the Baroque to Classical period in music.
Together with Georg Christoph Wagenseil and Josef Starzer, Monn formed the Viennese Pre-Classical movement (Wiener Vorklassik), whose composers are nowadays mostly known only by their names. However, his successful introduction of the secondary theme in the symphony was an important element for the First Viennese School that would come some fifty years later.
Georg Matthias Monn Tracks
Cello Concerto in G minor, allegro
Cello Concerto in G minor - 1st mvt
Sinfonia in B Major
Cello Concerto in G minor
Cello Concerto in G minor (3rd mvt)
Freiburg Baroque, Jean-Guihen Queyras, Georg Matthias Monn, Petra Müllejans & Petra Müllejans
Cello Concerto in G minor (3rd mvt)
Concerto for cello, strings and harpsichord: third movement, Allegro non tanto
Georg Matthias Monn
Concerto for cello, strings and harpsichord: third movement, Allegro non tanto
Concerto in G minor for cello and orchestra
Georg Matthias Monn
Concerto in G minor for cello and orchestra
Concerto in G minor for cello and orchestra
Sinfonia in B
Georg Matthias Monn
Sinfonia in B
Sinfonia in B
1st movement from Symphony in B major
Georg Matthias Monn
1st movement from Symphony in B major
Allegro, third movement, Concerto for cello, strings and harpsichord orchestra in G minor
Georg Matthias Monn
Allegro, third movement, Concerto for cello, strings and harpsichord orchestra in G minor
Concerto for Cello and Strings in g minor
Georg Matthias Monn
Concerto for Cello and Strings in g minor
