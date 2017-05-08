Juan del EncinaBorn 3 July 1468. Died 1529
Juan del Encina
1468-07-12
Juan del Encina Biography (Wikipedia)
Juan del Encina – (July 12, 1468 – 1529 or 1530) was a composer, poet, and playwright, often called the founder, along with Gil Vicente, of Spanish drama. His birth name was Juan de Fermoselle. He spelled his name Enzina, but this is not a significant difference; it is two spellings of the same sound, in a time when "correct spelling" as we know it barely existed.
Folia 'Hoy comamos y bebamos'
Ay, triste, que vengo
Ya no quiero tener fe
Vos me matastes; De los alamos vengo, madre
Amor con fortuna (feat. Juan del Encina)
Hoy Comamaos y Bebamos
Levanta Pasqual
Todos los bienes del mundo
Folia 'Hoy comamos y bebamos'
Oy comamos y bebamos
