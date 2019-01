Loleatta Holloway (November 5, 1946 – March 21, 2011) was an American singer, mainly known for disco songs such as "Hit and Run" and "Love Sensation", both of which have been sampled extensively. In December 2016, Billboard magazine ranked her as the 95th most successful dance artist of all-time.

