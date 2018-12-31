Loleatta HollowayBorn 5 November 1946. Died 21 March 2011
Loleatta Holloway
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqv1k.jpg
1946-11-05
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/346fa4f6-3f10-40ec-b8d0-4666e4e8b094
Loleatta Holloway Biography (Wikipedia)
Loleatta Holloway (November 5, 1946 – March 21, 2011) was an American singer, mainly known for disco songs such as "Hit and Run" and "Love Sensation", both of which have been sampled extensively. In December 2016, Billboard magazine ranked her as the 95th most successful dance artist of all-time.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Loleatta Holloway Tracks
Sort by
Love Sensation (Dr. Packer Remix)
Loleatta Holloway
Love Sensation (Dr. Packer Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv1k.jpglink
Love Sensation (Dr. Packer Remix)
Last played on
Vertigo/Relight My Fire (Mike Maurro Extended Fire Remix) (feat. Loleatta Holloway)
Dan Hartman
Vertigo/Relight My Fire (Mike Maurro Extended Fire Remix) (feat. Loleatta Holloway)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048d1kb.jpglink
Relite My Fire (Pied Piper Alternative Strip Remix)
Dan Hartman
Relite My Fire (Pied Piper Alternative Strip Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048d1kb.jpglink
Relite My Fire (Pied Piper Alternative Strip Remix)
Last played on
Relight My Fire
Dan Hartman
Relight My Fire
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06r24h6.jpglink
Relight My Fire
Last played on
The Greatest Performance of My Life (Larry Levan Remix)
Loleatta Holloway
The Greatest Performance of My Life (Larry Levan Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv1k.jpglink
Dreamin'
Loleatta Holloway
Dreamin'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv1k.jpglink
Dreamin'
Last played on
Love Sensation
Loleatta Holloway
Love Sensation
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bw55k.jpglink
Love Sensation
Last played on
Good Vibrations (feat. Loleatta Holloway)
Marky Mark and The Funky Bunch
Good Vibrations (feat. Loleatta Holloway)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv1k.jpglink
Good Vibrations (feat. Loleatta Holloway)
Last played on
Mama Don't Papa Won't [The Reflex Revision]
Loleatta Holloway
Mama Don't Papa Won't [The Reflex Revision]
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv1k.jpglink
Love Sensation (Tom Moulton Disco Mix)
Loleatta Holloway
Love Sensation (Tom Moulton Disco Mix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv1k.jpglink
Love Sensation (A Tom Moulton Mix) (Dj Remix)
Loleatta Holloway
Love Sensation (A Tom Moulton Mix) (Dj Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv1k.jpglink
We Did It
Loleatta Holloway
We Did It
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv1k.jpglink
We Did It
Last played on
Runaway (feat. Loleatta Holloway)
The Salsoul Orchestra
Runaway (feat. Loleatta Holloway)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv1k.jpglink
Runaway (feat. Loleatta Holloway)
Last played on
The Greatest Performance of My Life
Loleatta Holloway
The Greatest Performance of My Life
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv1k.jpglink
Feel It (Sharp Boys Remix) (Eats Reebeef)
The Tamperer
Feel It (Sharp Boys Remix) (Eats Reebeef)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv1k.jpglink
Feel It (Sharp Boys Remix) (Eats Reebeef)
Last played on
Runaway
Loleatta Holloway
Runaway
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv1k.jpglink
Runaway
Last played on
Loleatta Holloway Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist