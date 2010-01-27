PrincetonLos Angeles indie-pop band. Formed 2005
Princeton
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2005
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/346c0b5c-a3c4-4be9-a78f-c633df0a046b
Princeton Biography (Wikipedia)
Princeton is an indie pop band from Los Angeles, United States. The band consists of twin brothers Jesse (guitar, vocals) and Matt Kivel (bass, vocals), Ben Usen (keyboard) and David Kitz (drums). Princeton has received recognition for their live performances, often supporting high-profile indie acts such as Vampire Weekend, The Ruby Suns and Ra Ra Riot, as well as headlining in their own right.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Princeton Tracks
Sort by
Calypso Gold
Princeton
Calypso Gold
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Calypso Gold
Last played on
Calypso Gold (Pick & Mix Contender)
Princeton
Calypso Gold (Pick & Mix Contender)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Princeton Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist