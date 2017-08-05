The Juice Crew was a Hip Hop collective made up largely of Queensbridge (New York, US)–based artists in the mid–to–late 1980s. Founded by producer Marley Marl and radio DJ Mr. Magic, and housed by Tyrone Williams' record label Cold Chillin' Records, the Juice Crew helped introduce New School artists Big Daddy Kane, Biz Markie, Roxanne Shanté and Kool G Rap. The crew produced many answer records and engaged with numerous "beefs" – primarily with rival radio jock Kool DJ Red Alert and the South Bronx's Boogie Down Productions, as well as the "posse cut", "The Symphony".