Juice Crew’80s QB hip hop group. Formed 1983. Disbanded 1991
Juice Crew
1983
Juice Crew Biography
The Juice Crew was a Hip Hop collective made up largely of Queensbridge (New York, US)–based artists in the mid–to–late 1980s. Founded by producer Marley Marl and radio DJ Mr. Magic, and housed by Tyrone Williams' record label Cold Chillin' Records, the Juice Crew helped introduce New School artists Big Daddy Kane, Biz Markie, Roxanne Shanté and Kool G Rap. The crew produced many answer records and engaged with numerous "beefs" – primarily with rival radio jock Kool DJ Red Alert and the South Bronx's Boogie Down Productions, as well as the "posse cut", "The Symphony".
Juice Crew Tracks
Juice Crew
Juice Crew
Juice Crew
Juice Crew
Last played on
Cold Chillin' Christmas
Juice Crew
Cold Chillin' Christmas
Cold Chillin' Christmas
Last played on
The Symphony
Juice Crew
The Symphony
The Symphony
Last played on
Cool C (clean edit)
Juice Crew
Cool C (clean edit)
Cool C (clean edit)
Last played on
