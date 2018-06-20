Carolus Luython (French: Charles Luython; 1557 – 2 August 1620) was a late composer of the "fifth generation" of the Franco-Flemish school.

Luython was born in Antwerp, and was recruited as a child to serve in the choir of Maximilian II in Vienna. After Maximillian's death in 1576 Luython become court organist and composer to Rudolf II first in Vienna, then in Prague, while his fellow Fleming Philippe de Monte was Kapellmeister 1568–1603, together with the Germans Hans Leo Hassler and Jakob Hassler. After Rudolf II died in 1612 Luython was among many court officials dismissed without pension by Rudolf's successor Matthias. Luython was forced to sell his possessions, including his harpsichord, and died in poverty at Prague.