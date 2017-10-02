Duster BennettBorn 23 September 1946. Died 26 March 1976
Duster Bennett
1946-09-23
Duster Bennett Biography (Wikipedia)
Anthony "Duster" Bennett (23 September 1946 – 26 March 1976) was a British blues singer and musician. Based in London, his first album Smiling Like I'm Happy saw him playing as a one-man band, playing a bass drum with his foot and blowing a harmonica on a rack while strumming a 1952 Les Paul Goldtop guitar given to him in 1968 by Peter Green. Backed by his girlfriend Stella Sutton and the original Fleetwood Mac on three tracks, the album was well received. He remained popular on the local blues club scene until his death in a car crash in 1976.
Duster Bennett Tracks
It's A Man Down There
Jumping At Shadows
Bright Lights, Big City
Worried Mind
Everybody Got A Friend But Me
My Lucky Day
