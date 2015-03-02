Champs was a Brazilian boy band created by JS Entertainment, which had its premiere in 2013. Champs consisted of five members: Diego, Ricky, Kenji, Shi and Iago.

Champs made its first appearance of pre-debut in October 2013 at Arirang TV in Seoul, South Korea. In November 2013 appeared on PlayTV in São Paulo. In June 2014 the group began its official activities. In 2015 the group came to an end.