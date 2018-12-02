The Quebe SistersFormed 2002
The Quebe Sisters
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2002
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/34624cc6-ce73-46de-b596-8f72c508b917
The Quebe Sisters Biography (Wikipedia)
The Quebe Sisters are an Americana band based in Dallas, Texas who perform a mix of progressive western swing, jazz-influenced swing, country, Texas-style fiddling, and western music. The band consists of sisters Grace, Sophia, and Hulda Quebe, all of whom play the fiddle and sing, with supporting musicians accompanying on guitar, upright bass, or other instruments.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Quebe Sisters Tracks
Sort by
Shame on You
The Quebe Sisters
Shame on You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Shame on You
Last played on
So Long To The Red River Valley
The Quebe Sisters
So Long To The Red River Valley
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
So Long To The Red River Valley
Last played on
Mele Kalikimaka (feat. The Quebe Sisters)
Kacey Musgraves
Mele Kalikimaka (feat. The Quebe Sisters)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01j4r4n.jpglink
Mele Kalikimaka (feat. The Quebe Sisters)
Last played on
Let It Snow (feat. The Quebe Sisters)
Kacey Musgraves
Let It Snow (feat. The Quebe Sisters)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01j4r4n.jpglink
Let It Snow (feat. The Quebe Sisters)
Last played on
You Don't Care What Happens To Me
The Quebe Sisters
You Don't Care What Happens To Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You Don't Care What Happens To Me
Last played on
Speed the Plow
The Quebe Sisters
Speed the Plow
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Speed the Plow
Last played on
Yearning
The Quebe Sisters
Yearning
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Yearning
Last played on
Take The "A" Train
The Quebe Sisters
Take The "A" Train
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Take The "A" Train
Last played on
Georgia On My Mind
The Quebe Sisters
Georgia On My Mind
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Georgia On My Mind
Last played on
The Quebe Sisters Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist