Gerd Türk Biography (Wikipedia)
Gerd Türk is a German classical tenor.
Gloria for SATB, cornett, 2 violins, 2 violas and bass continuo
Johann Rosenmüller
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ty1yb.jpglink
Ich steh mit einem Fuss im Grabe, Cantata no.156 (opening)
Johann Sebastian Bach
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Gott ist unser Zuversicht - motet for double chorus & bc
Johann Pachelbel
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ty1yb.jpglink
Cantata no. 106 BWV.106 In deine Hande befehl (including Heute wirst ...)
Johann Sebastian Bach
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Jauchzet dem Herrn - motet for double chorus & bc
Johann Pachelbel
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ty1yb.jpglink
Der Gerechte
Johann Christoph Bach
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ty1yb.jpglink
Cantata: Ein feste Burg ist unser Gott, BWV 80
Johann Sebastian Bach
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Ach, wenn wird die Zeit erscheinen (Christmas Oratorio, BWV 248)
Johann Sebastian Bach
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
De profundis - Psalm 129 (130)
Johann Rosenmüller
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stx7r.jpglink
Il primo libro de madrigali
Heinrich Schütz
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br15v.jpglink
Liederzyklus in 12 Teilen
Heinrich Albert
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ty1yb.jpglink
Diletti Pastorali
Johann Hermann Schein
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ty1yb.jpglink
Israelsbrünnlein
Johann Hermann Schein
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ty1yb.jpglink
Confitebor tibi
Johann Rosenmüller
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stx7r.jpglink
Christmas Oratorio BWV. 248 - Ach, wenn wird die Zeit erscheinen
Johann Sebastian Bach
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Cantata No 91, 'Gelobet seist du, Jesu Christ'
Johann Sebastian Bach
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Glora Patri (Cantata No 191)
Johann Sebastian Bach
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Recordare (Requiem, K 626)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Gott ist unsre Zuversicht, BWV197 (a wedding cantata)
Johann Sebastian Bach
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Cantata No. 133 (Ich Freue Mich In Dir)
Johann Sebastian Bach
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Cantata No 69, 'Lobe den Herrn, meine Seele'
Johann Sebastian Bach
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Cantata No 171, 'Gott, wie dein Name, so ist auch dein Ruhm'
Johann Sebastian Bach
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Zion hört die Wächter singen (Cantata No 140)
Johann Sebastian Bach
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
